The first Chenot Palace Gabala Cup golf tournament has been held in Azerbaijan

On July 31 the Dreamland Golf Club hosted an international level event in the golf industry - the first Chenot Palace Gabala Cup was held with the support of Chenot Palace Gabala hotel. This is an event that brought together professional sports starts and fans of healthy and well-balanced life according to Henri Chenot Method®.

Guests and participants of the Chenot Palace Gabala Cup gathered at the Dreamland Club at 10 am and witnessed the exciting individual Stableford competition, the winners of which were:

From the 68 participants who took to the course, a total of 22 players scored above 36points, with the top 6 scoring in the 40’s. For third place, four players were tied on 40points, Chris Williams, Remi Botmi, Chris Wood-Wooley and Martin Kleinmann with the latter triumphing on the count back with a better back 9 score of 22points. Runner up Steven Utting with 41points played a fabulous round which included a near miss hole in one on the par 3 10th hole to setup a birdie net eagle. Chenot Palace Gabala Cup winner David Hamilton recorded a personal best scoring a staggering 46points! Congratulations to the 3 winners who have been invited to enjoy a wellness programmes experience at Chenot Palace Gabala.

The awards ceremony began with a welcoming speech by Rishad Sharifov, General Director of Chenot Palace Gabala, who congratulated the winners of the first Chenot Palace Cup tournament and thanked all participants for their interest in the tournament and the Chenot Palace Gabala hotel, the only hotel outside Europe that offers unique wellness programmes based on the doctor Henri Chenot method.

Surrounded by the tranquility of the magical pinewoods, and overlooking the peaceful Nohur Lake, Chenot Palace hotel in Gabala represents a concept of a health wellness center in the heart of the great Caucasian forest. Accompanying each guests on their path, is a highly qualified European team of medical professionals in internal medicine, cardiology, sport medicine, energetic medicine, acupuncture, aesthetic medicine, nutrition, osteopathy, physical therapy and fitness. As the integral part of the method, the Chenot diet demonstrates that individual wellness does not only come from the finest ingredients but also from the caloric density, nutritional value and unique preparation and cooking process of food that is provided with exquisite taste and presentation.

So, after the tournament, the guests of the event were treated to super healthy, but at the same time really tasty dishes from the Chenot Palace Gabala menu from the hotel's chef himself.

Golf is not only a sport game, but also a certain atmosphere of communication. Guests and participants of the tournament shared their impressions of what is happening on the green field - a great game, great summer weather, a wonderful atmosphere left no one indifferent.

