ADA University, Egyptian Institute of Diplomatic Studies ink MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s ADA University and Egyptian Institute of Diplomatic Studies have inked a Memorandum of Understanding, News.Az reports.

The document was signed by Vice Rector of ADA University, Director of the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) Fariz Ismailzade and Director of the Institute of Diplomatic Studies of Egypt Walid Haggag.

Under the deal, the two sides agreed to organize various joint events, including conferences, lectures or round table discussions, and exchange experience and knowledge in areas of mutual interest.

Speaking about the international partners of ADA University Fariz Ismailzade emphasized five priority directions of cooperation between the sides. He said that those priorities include organizing training programs for diplomats, summer schools and large-scale events on various topical issues, conducting joint analytical studies, as well as writing articles for the "Baku dialogues" magazine.

Walid Haggag hailed the important role of students in the expansion of academic cooperation, saying that the MoU will contribute to raising awareness of the regions to which these countries belong.

News.Az