Adani Power wins 3.2 GW coal tender in Assam

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s Adani Power has emerged as the lowest bidder for a 3.2 gigawatt (GW) coal power supply tender in Assam, the company said Thursday. The state electricity commission has approved the bid, and formal notification is expected soon.

The tender is part of a larger pipeline of over 22 GW of thermal power projects across India, as states aim to secure long-term energy amid rising demand and intermittent renewable supply, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Adani Power plans to expand its capacity from 18 GW to 42 GW by 2032, with $5 billion invested in two new coal plants. The first 12 GW of expansion is expected by 2030, and equipment deliveries are scheduled over the next 3–6 years.

The company also reported improved collections from Bangladesh, reducing overdue payments from nearly $2 billion earlier this year to just 15 days of supply.

News.Az