Adani to invest $100 billion in AI data centers over next decade

Indian conglomerate Adani announced plans on Tuesday to invest $100 billion to develop renewable energy-powered AI-ready data centers by 2035, aiming to build the world’s largest integrated data center platform.

The massive investment comes as India seeks to strengthen its position in the global artificial intelligence race. Adani projects this initiative will help create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the next decade, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the company, the project is expected to stimulate an additional $150 billion in spending across related industries including server manufacturing, sovereign cloud platforms, and other supporting sectors.

"The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution," said Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, in a statement. "India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence and we are proud to be able to participate in that future."

The company stated its AI vision will build upon AdaniConnex’s existing 2 gigawatt national data center network and leverage its strategic partnership with Google.

