Adoption of Concept of Return is one of links in struggle for return to our historical lands: Community chairman

The adoption of the Concept of Return is one of the links in the struggle for the return to our historical lands, Aziz Alekberli, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community an MP, said at a press conference on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Alekberli described the adoption of the Concept is an important step taken towards the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their homeland.

“This document is based on international law,” he added.

The Supervisory Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community on Thursday approved the Concept of Return. The Concept aims to ensure peaceful, safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from nowadays Armenia.


