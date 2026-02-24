AES to power new Google data center in Texas

AES Corp said on Tuesday it has signed agreements to supply electricity for a new data center planned by Google in Wilbarger County, Texas, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the agreements, AES will provide energy generation to support the operations of the planned facility, which is part of Google’s continued expansion of its data center footprint.

Further details about the capacity and timeline of the energy supply were not immediately disclosed.

News.Az