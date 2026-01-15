AFFA and FIFA ink licensing agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has signed a licensing agreement with FIFA to manage the international image of Azerbaijani football.

The agreement covers selected matches and video content from competitions organized under AFFA’s authority during the license period, which runs until September 1, 2028, News.Az reports, citing AFFA.

The agreement includes friendlies and Nations League qualifiers of the Azerbaijan Women’s National Team, national youth competitions, the Women’s Top Division League, as well as documentary and video-on-demand content. Additional competitions may be added by mutual agreement.

Selected content may also be made available on FIFA+, FIFA’s official streaming service, further enhancing the international digital presence of Azerbaijani football and supporting AFFA’s efforts to expand its global reach.

