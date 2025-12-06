Azerbaijani, Pakistani football federations sign MoU

The agreement, signed in Washington, focuses on strengthening ties between the two national football associations, developing the sport in both countries, and fostering deeper international cooperation.

Under the MoU, AFFA and the PFF will collaborate on a range of initiatives, including organizing training camps, holding friendly matches for national teams across various age groups, and promoting women’s football, futsal, beach football, and disabled football. The federations will also cooperate on referee exchanges and training programs.

Both sides emphasized that the agreement will create valuable opportunities for young players, coaches, and referees, while further deepening the friendship and mutual trust between the two football organizations.