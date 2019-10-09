AFFA, FIFA presidents meet in Switzerland

+ ↺ − 16 px

AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev has met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

The sides exchanged views on fruitful cooperation between AFFA and FIFA, AzerTag reports.

AFFA Vice-President Elshad Nasirov and Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov were also present at the meeting.

News.Az

News.Az