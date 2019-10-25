Afghan president: Terrorism threat requires different type of coordination

+ ↺ − 16 px

The threat of terrorism requires a different type of coordination, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said at the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku on Oct. 25, Trend reports.

"We must act on the basis of the Bandung Principles. The threat of terrorism requires a different type of coordination. Solving another problem, which is environmental changes, requires political will," the Afghan president said.

Speaking about the situation in Afghanistan, Ghani noted that the country is fully committed to peace and he does not want its territory to be used for the transit of illegal goods.

"We offer peace even to the Taliban. We ourselves are responsible for our security," the Afghan president said.

Ghani also expressed gratitude to the United States for the assistance in the fight against terrorism.

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement is being held in Baku on Oct. 25-26.

A preparatory meeting of the high-ranking officials of the participating countries was held on Oct. 21-22. The foreign ministers of the participating countries discussed the preparation for the summit on Oct. 23-24.

Representatives of 158 countries and international organizations participate in the summit, including ministers of foreign affairs, heads of state and government and other senior representatives.

Azerbaijan will chair the organization in 2019-2022.

The Non-Aligned Movement, uniting states that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, has transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms.

Today, the Non-Aligned Movement is the second political platform after the UN by the number of member states.

News.Az

