Ahmedabad schools evacuated after multiple bomb threats

Authorities in Ahmedabad evacuated several schools on Wednesday after receiving bomb threats via email, local police confirmed.

The schools affected include Maharaja Agrasen, DAV International School, Zydus School, and Zebar School. In response, the Bomb Detection Squad (BDS), Crime Branch, and local police launched investigations to ensure student and staff safety, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials conducted thorough checks, and so far, no explosives have been found. Police continue to investigate the source of the threats and are working to prevent any potential danger.

The precautionary evacuations come as authorities prioritize the safety of students and school staff while the investigation continues.

