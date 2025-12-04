IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bomb threat forced authorities to divert an IndiGo flight from Madinah in Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad, sending it instead to Ahmedabad on Thursday, officials confirmed.

The aircraft, operating as flight 6E58 with 180 passengers and six crew members on board, landed safely at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at around 12:30 pm, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The diversion was ordered after IndiGo reportedly received a bomb threat via email while the plane was mid-air.

As Ahmedabad was the nearest airport, authorities redirected the flight there as a precautionary measure.

After the landing, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, along with local police and bomb disposal squad, conducted a thorough check of the aircraft but did not find anything suspicious.

As per information on Flightradar24, the flight, an Airbus A320, took off at 5.29 a.m. from Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Airport, Madinah against its scheduled departure time of 2.10 a.m. It was expected to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, around 12.30 p.m. The incident occurred amid the mass cancellations of flights of IndiGo at various airports, including Hyderabad. The Madinah-Hyderabad flight diversion is the second such incident in three days. On December 2, an IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai after authorities at Hyderabad Airport received a bomb threat. Flight 6E-1234 was diverted midair after a threat message was received at the customer support at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The flight with 235 passengers was forced into emergency diversion but landed safely at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). After the landing, the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay as part of emergency procedures. Central CISF personnel, with the help of bomb disposal squads, conducted a thorough check. All passengers and crew were safe.

News.Az