AIDA and Islamic Development Bank continue to help people suffering from cataract in Africa

On 2 April 2018, a representative of the Agency for International Development (AIDA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan attended the 43rd Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) in Tunisia, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az. Within the framework of the event, a document was signed by AIDA and other partners of the Campaign Against Avarable Vulnerability (AFAB) campaign to launch the second stage of the campaign. Thus, the campaign will cover 2018-2022 and the second phase of the 12 African countries is planned to be launched.

As a result of the first phase of the campaign in 2012-2015, more than 56,000 people suffering from cataract in African Union countries were healed and more than 300,000 were examined.

