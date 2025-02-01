Yandex metrika counter

Aide to Azerbaijani President visited Iran

Aide to Azerbaijani President visited Iran
Photo: X

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev visited Iran, says the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, News.az reports.

H. Hajiyev met with Adviser to the President of Iran Mehdi Sanaei and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional cooperation.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

