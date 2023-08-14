Aide to President: Globally Azerbaijan is amongst the most contaminated countries with landmines

Aide to President: Globally Azerbaijan is amongst the most contaminated countries with landmines

Aide to President: Globally Azerbaijan is amongst the most contaminated countries with landmines

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenia implanted more than 1 million landmines to the occupied lands of Azerbaijan," said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, on X (Twitter), News.az reports.

"Since Nov 2020 more than 300 Azerbaijanis have become victims of seeds of death. Globally Azerbaijan is amongst the most contaminated countries with landmines. Mine terror of Armenia continues," he said.

News.Az