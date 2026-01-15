Air Astana reroutes flights to avoid Iran’s airspace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana will reroute several scheduled and charter flights to bypass Iranian airspace following its closure.

Affected routes include Sharm El-Sheikh, Dubai, Doha, and Medina, which will operate via alternative paths, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The airline is closely monitoring developments and advises passengers to check flight statuses, as departure and arrival times may be adjusted.

News.Az