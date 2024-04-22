AIR Center head stresses importance of Azerbaijan’s political and economic dialogue with China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan must engage in both political and economic dialogue with China as the latter’s political and economic influence on a global scale keeps growing, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

He made the remarks while speaking at a conference on Azerbaijan-Chian relations held in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

Shafiyev said the Center he heads is not a government agency but it identifies certain topics for discussion for government agencies.

He noted that representatives of several Chinese scientific circles took part in today’s conference.

“We must discuss important issues with China such as cooperation within international organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The C5+1 platform is also important for us [Azerbaijan],” Shafiyev added.

