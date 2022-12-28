AIR Center presents its report on the results of the year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev, held a press conference on the results of the year, News.az reports.

A report on the results of the year was presented at the press conference.

The report reads that AIR Center, which has been operating for more than 3 years, has established its activities during the year in the direction of delivering the country's foreign policy agenda to the world and local community through articles, reports, analyses, events, and interviews: covered transport and energy projects, bilateral cooperation relations, Azerbaijan's participation in international organizations, political processes taking place in the world and the effects of these processes on Azerbaijan."

In its report, the AIR Center noted that among the events organized this year, the UN Azerbaijan Delegation's joint conference on "Women, peace and security: The role of women in post-conflict reconstruction", the joint conference with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on "African heritage in the evolution of the Non-Aligned Movement", July On the 3rd, the conference of the think tanks of member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Shusha, the 1st Forum of Azerbaijan Think Tanks on September 28, the conference "30th Anniversary of Azerbaijan-Turkey diplomatic relations" jointly with the Center for Strategic Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, the conference "Turkey- The 30th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijani diplomatic relations" conference, the international conference "Europe's energy security: current situation, challenges and opportunities" in Athens, the II meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Council of Experts in Moscow, the event on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Polish-Azerbaijani diplomatic relations in Warsaw noted .

This year, it was also emphasized that 3-day training entitled "Post-war realities and media" were jointly organized by the Media Development Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense for media representatives, and on December 6, a training on "Azerbaijan's foreign policy agenda" was held jointly with the Media Development Agency.

AIR Center emphasized that it has signed 4 memorandums of understanding this year: "These are on the development of cooperation between the think tanks of the New Direction Institute of Belgium, the Muslim Institute of Pakistan, the official think tanks on foreign policy studies of the member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States and within the framework of the 8th meeting and Memoranda of understanding on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council. With this, the number of foreign partners I cooperate with has reached 35."

News.Az