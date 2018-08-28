Air Force of Azerbaijan conducts training flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

“In accordance with the combat training plan for 2018, approved by Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Aviation of the Air Force conducted t

“During the training flights conducted within the framework of the new training period, the aircraft and helicopters fulfilled the tasks of destroying the targets.

Aviation crews also played tactical episodes to work out tasks to support Land Forces from the air, destroy command posts, armored vehicles and troops of the imaginary enemy, as well as conduct aerial reconnaissance,” the Ministry added.

News.Az

News.Az