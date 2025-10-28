Air Liquide reports Q3 revenue in line with forecasts as hydrogen demand grows

French industrial gas giant posts steady growth amid rising energy transition investments.

French industrial gases company Air Liquide (AIRP.PA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter revenue of €6.6 billion, in line with market expectations, supported by stable demand across its healthcare and energy sectors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The group, which supplies oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen to factories and hospitals worldwide, said revenue rose 1.9% on a comparable basis from a year earlier.

Analysts had expected an average of €6.59 billion, matching the company’s performance.

Air Liquide continues to benefit from strong momentum in low-carbon hydrogen projects and medical oxygen supplies, helping offset slower activity in industrial manufacturing.

The Paris-based group is a key player in Europe’s hydrogen economy, partnering with automakers and energy firms to expand clean-fuel infrastructure.

Despite global economic headwinds, Air Liquide reaffirmed its outlook for 2025, saying it remains focused on sustainable growth, energy transition investments, and cost discipline.

