Air pollution tied to higher Alzheimer’s risk

Long-term exposure to air pollution may significantly increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a major new study analyzing nearly 28 million older Americans.

The research, led by scientists at Emory University and published in PLOS Medicine, found that seniors exposed to higher levels of fine particulate air pollution were more likely to develop Alzheimer’s. The findings suggest polluted air may damage the brain directly rather than primarily through related health problems, News.Az reports.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and affects about 57 million people worldwide. While air pollution has long been linked to conditions such as stroke, hypertension and depression, all of which are associated with dementia, researchers wanted to determine whether pollution itself independently raises Alzheimer’s risk.

To investigate, the team examined Medicare data from more than 27.8 million Americans aged 65 and older between 2000 and 2018. They compared individuals’ long-term exposure to fine particle pollution with new Alzheimer’s diagnoses while accounting for major chronic illnesses.

The analysis showed a clear pattern: higher pollution exposure was associated with a greater likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Importantly, the link appeared to stem largely from pollution’s direct effects on the brain. Conditions such as hypertension and depression did not significantly amplify the risk. However, people with a prior history of stroke showed somewhat greater vulnerability, suggesting certain groups may face compounded dangers.

Researchers say the findings strengthen evidence that improving air quality could play a meaningful role in protecting cognitive health as populations age.

“In this large national study of older adults, we found that long-term exposure to fine particulate air pollution was associated with a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease, largely through direct effects on the brain,” the authors wrote.

They added that individuals who have experienced stroke may be particularly sensitive to pollution’s neurological impacts, highlighting an important link between environmental and vascular risk factors.

