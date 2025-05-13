Airplane with nearly 200 passengers makes emergency landing after autopilot failure

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large commercial plane with nearly 200 passengers was forced to perform an emergency landing in the middle of the flight.

The Spirit Airlines flight, an Airbus A320 with 182 passengers, took off from Houston at around 6:30 a.m. bound for Orlando, News.Az reports, citing US media.

At around 8:30 a.m., just as the plane was passing through a pocket of inclement weather, the pilot reportedly came over the loudspeaker to inform the passengers that the autopilot was no longer working and that the plane would need to make an emergency landing.

Instead of the intended destination of Orlando, the plane was forced to land at the Pensacola International Airport.

An employee told WEARthat the plane eventually made it to Orlando six hours after the expected arrival time due to the landing and repairs.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Spirit Airlines did not provide any additional information.

News.Az