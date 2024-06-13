Aktam Khaitov: Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan co-op brought to qualitatively new level

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan sincerely values ​​​​its relations of friendship and cooperation with brotherly Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, Aktam Khaitov, told journalists.

He emphasized that in recent years, the centuries-old friendship and cooperation of the two fraternal peoples have been brought to a qualitatively new level.The head of the party also noted support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, especially emphasizing the establishment of peace and stability in Karabakh and praising the pace of restoration work carried out there.“We are confident that in the near future, Karabakh, under the wise leadership of the deeply respected Mr. Ilham Aliyev, will once again turn into a prosperous region, becoming another beautiful diamond in the necklace of magnificent Azerbaijan,” he said.

News.Az