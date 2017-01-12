Al Jazeera’s another report highlights tourism opportunities in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Al Jazeera has prepared another TV spotlight about tourism opportunities in Azerbaijan.

It highlights that Azerbaijan is at crossroads of the East and the West, as well as the place of confluence of the Asian and European cultures, according to AzerTag.

Azerbaijani government implements a comprehensive programme in order to develop tourism in the country, according to Al Jazeera. The TV channel also emphasizes the increase of number of tourists from the Arab speaking countries to Azerbaijan during last years.

The TV spotlight also highlights the remarks by Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Abulfas Garayev. The Minister provides information about the special tourism encouragement programmes for the tourists from the Arab countries. These programmes create possibility to view the beauty of nature, various cultures and historic sites of the country.

Al Jazeera underlines that Azerbaijan started to get benefits from its tourism encouragement programmes. The government does its utmost to turn Azerbaijan into attractive place for tourists from all countries.

News.Az

News.Az