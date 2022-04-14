Albania is fully supportive of Azerbaijan, of truth and historical rights of Azerbaijan, PM says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"As you know both in the capacity of a chairman of the OSCE and now in the capacity of a member of the UN Security Council, Albania has been, it is and will be fully supportive of Azerbaijan, of truth and historical rights of Azerbaijan. Also, last but not least, we very much praise your incredibly exemplary efforts for peace and longstanding cooperation with your neighbor Armenia," Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama said at the meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

"At the same time we are both blessed to have a very strong bridge as Turkey and I strongly believe that we can do more as you mentioned various potential increase of our cooperation and for sure I am very much looking forward for your view and prospects and also to see what our mutual teams will come out with both in the energy sector and in tourism. We are looking forward to your visit to Albania, now COVID has somehow smoothened, so the way is open," said Albanian PM.





News.Az