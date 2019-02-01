Albanian president to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Albanian President Ilir Meta will visit Baku in March to attend the 7th Global Baku Forum, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center said on Feb. 1.

The 7th Global Baku Forum will be held in Baku on March 14-16. It will be organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Thus, 450 guests from over 70 countries are expected to take part in the forum. "New Foreign Policy" will be the topic of the 7th Global Baku Forum.

Panel meetings titled “Role of big forces in changing global politics”, “Sustainable Development Challenges”, “Middle Eastern cooperation for security”, “Role of science and culture in making modern decisions” and other topics will be held during the forum.

One of the main meetings of the forum will be devoted to the role of young leaders in global politics.

The well-known statesmen, politicians, reputable public figures are expected to participate in the forum. The incumbent heads of state and government will attend the event.

