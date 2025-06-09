Alcaraz stuns Sinner in epic comeback to win French Open

With world number one Sinner just two games away from victory at 5-3 in the fourth set, Alcaraz displayed incredible resilience and fight, ultimately winning 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-2) after five hours and 29 minutes—making it the longest French Open final in history, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.
In an electrifying atmosphere on Court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz produced the finest performance of his career to claim a fifth major title.
In his victory speech, he told Sinner: "The level you have is amazing.
"It is a privilege to share a court with you in every tournament and in making history."
Alcaraz is the first man to win a Grand Slam title after saving match point since Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final.
The world number two had never previously won a match after losing the opening two sets.
Sinner, bidding for a maiden Roland Garros triumph, was denied his third successive major after a gruelling, gritty and glorious encounter.
"It's easier to play than talk now," said the 23-year-old, who was playing in only his second tournament since returning from a three-month ban for failing two doping tests.
"I'm still happy with this trophy - I won't sleep very well tonight but it is OK."