Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy; Anand Ahuja calls it “double trouble”

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has confirmed she is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja, putting an end to weeks of speculation.

Sonam shared the joyful news on Instagram, posting a series of pictures in which she is seen wearing a pink co-ord set with black stockings and heels, gently cradling her baby bump. Her caption was simple yet heartfelt: “Mother” followed by a kissing emoji, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Anand Ahuja was among the first to respond, commenting, “Double Trouble”, followed by another note, “baby ma...also chiccccc mama”.

The post quickly went viral, drawing congratulations from friends, family, and colleagues. Singer Lisa Mishra wrote, “Congratulations to you two”, while Sunita Kapoor added, “Looking lovely”. Actors Patralekhaa and Vinay Sharma, among others, also extended their best wishes.

Sonam and Anand, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022. The couple had recently sparked speculation when Sonam attended her cousin Anshula Kapoor’s engagement ceremony but avoided posing for photographers.

This announcement marks an exciting new chapter for the Ahuja-Kapoor family, as fans eagerly await the arrival of their newest member.

News.Az