Alexander Lapshin meets lawyer

Blogger Alexander Lapshin, who is in prison in Azerbaijan, met with his lawyer Edward Chernin on Monday.

The lawyer told APA that he will soon meet with his defendant’s relatives.

“Lapshin asked when the investigation will be completed and sent to the court. He has no complaints. His mother and other relatives will come to meet him either on holiday or after the holiday,” he added.

Chernin said following the completion of the investigation they will be presented the pieces of evidence. He said it is not known when the investigation will be completed.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and has had a criminal conspiracy with Armenians living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012.

On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a criminal case against him on articles 281.2 (public appeals directed against the state) and 318.2 (illegal crossing border of the Azerbaijan Republic), and issued an international arrest warrant for him.

News.Az

