Algerian representative: France is the last country to give lessons in human rights and international law

“France wants to give everyone lessons in human rights and international law. However, France is the last country on Earth to give lessons in these fields. It has no right to give a lesson in legal sphere,” said Advisor to the Minister of the Higher Education and Research of Algeria Youcef Houri as he addressed the “Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice” conference in Baku, News.az reports.

Touching upon the genocides committed by France against Algerians, Youcef Houri noted: The French murdered 45 thousands Algerians in March of 1945, 230 Algerians in the city of Constantine in 1952, and 300 Algerians in Paris in 1961. They have committed genocide against everyone, including children, women and elderly. France has been murdering the Algerian people by using the prohibited weapons.”

News.Az