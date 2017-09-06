Ali Ahmadov: Azerbaijan’s positive image main target of OCCRP report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani deputy prime minister, Deputy Chair and Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov has condemned an anti-Azerbaijani report of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and articles published by some foreign media.

“It is not a secret for anyone that slander against Azerbaijan and its leader has become a favorite business of some Western political circles, non-governmental organizations and media,” said Ahmadov, Trend reports.

“Therefore, taking into account the trends of the recent years there is nothing unusual in the article, which is a product of OCCRP and The Guardian’s fantasy and which is an attempt to draw attention by slandering Azerbaijan and its leader again. The same order, the same sponsors, the same executors, but with a slight difference,” noted the official.

“This time, the executors (and perhaps the sponsors) were so much eager to slander Azerbaijan that they did not even notice that they have discredited Europe’s most influential institutions. According to the anti-Azerbaijani report and article, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe makes very serious political decisions, to put it mildly, by receiving gifts. This is really a very serious accusation against PACE. Is the assembly ready to digest it?” Ahmadov said.

“There is no need to prove that the main target of the authors of the report and article is Azerbaijan and its rapidly growing positive image,” he noted.

“Another and still a key goal of the authors of the report and article is that annoyed by Azerbaijan’s recent superiority in diplomatic, propaganda and especially military areas in the fair settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, they want to launch a second front against Azerbaijan,” Ahmadov added.

