Ali Hasanov: Armenia continues to follow unconstructive position on Karabakh

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Hasanov met with the head of the EU delegation in the country Kestutis Jankauskas.

Ali Hasanov expressed confidence that during the period of Jankauskas' work in Azerbaijan, cooperation between the sides in all areas will be strengthened, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Speaking about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Hasanov stressed that that Armenian side, unwilling to resolve the conflict, continues to follow unconstructive position.

News.Az

