Ali Hasanov: Nobody can ever defeat Azerbaijani state

Nobody can ever defeat the Azerbaijani state, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov told the 7th Congress of Azerbaijan

"Nobody can demoralize the Azerbaijani state, no one can avert the state from national principles and ideas. We are stronger with the President of Azerbaijan and his will. We are stronger with our national army, which ensures the security of our state," he said, adding that Azerbaijan is stronger with journalists.

