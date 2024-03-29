Ali Naghiyev: Azerbaijan’s State Security Service contributes to fighting against international terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

By expanding its international relations, Azerbaijan’s State Security Service keeps making an important contribution to operational activities in the fight against international terrorism and transnational organized crime, said Head of the State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev.

He made the remarks while speaking at a solemn event held to mark the 105th anniversary of the creation of the security agencies of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

"The expansion of international relations of the State Security Service, including existing partnerships with almost 100 intelligence agencies of countries around the world, based on national interests and mutual trust, and in particular the neutralization of external threats, makes a significant contribution to operational activities in the fight against international terrorism and transnational organized crime," he said.

The State Security Service was established by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 14, 2015.

News.Az