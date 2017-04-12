Allahshukur Pashazade to discuss excavations at Shusha mosque with Karekin II

+ ↺ − 16 px

"A special commission has been created to organize our meeting."

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade has said that he will discuss with Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill II and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II the ongoing excavations by Armenians in and around the Govhar Agha Mosque in the occupied Azerbaijani city of Shusha.



He stressed that it’s yet another Armenian provocation.



“We might have a trilateral meeting in the future. A special commission has been created to organize our meeting. Efforts are underway to organize the meeting. We stand against this move by Armenians,” said Pashazade.



Armenia has begun excavations at Govhar Agha Mosque, referred to as Persian Upper Mosque by Armenians, in the occupied Azerbaijani city of Shusha.



The mosque was built in 1768 upon the order of Ibrahim Khan of Garabagh. However, the construction came to a halt afterwards but was completed in 1883 with the aid of Karbalai Safi Khan Garabaghi.



There was a history-archeology museum at the mosque during the Soviet Era. After Azerbaijan became independent, the mosque reopened to the public.

News.Az

News.Az