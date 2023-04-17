Almost all IDPs from Azerbaijan’s Shusha will return to their homes after restoration - official

A total of 95 percent of the former IDPs from Azerbaijan’s Shusha city will return to their homes after the city's restoration, Rovshan Rzayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs, said on Monday.

Rzayev made the remarks while speaking at a scientific and practical conference on the investment attractiveness of liberated Azerbaijani territories, News.Az reports.

He noted that the development of liberated territories and the security of people are among the most important issues.

"All the necessary work is being carried out to bring these people back to their homeland. However, landmines planted by Armenia remain a major problem for the return of former IDPs,” the committee chairman added.

