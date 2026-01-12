Alonso urges Real Madrid players to 'turn the page' after Barca loss

+ ↺ − 16 px

Xabi Alonso has emphasized that his Real Madrid squad must swiftly "turn the page" following their Supercopa de Espana defeat to rivals Barcelona on Sunday.

"Well, we have to turn the page as soon as possible, it's a game, it's a competition," Alonso told Movistar, News.Az reports, citing beIN Sports.

"We have to look forward, try to recover people, recover the state of mind and move forward."

Alonso saw his team fall 3-2 in Saudi Arabia, despite twice coming from behind to draw level by half-time against Hansi Flick's side.

Raphinha opened the scoring before a flurry of goals in first-half stoppage time—from Vinicius Junior, Robert Lewandowski, and Gonzalo Garcia—brought the game to life.

The decisive moment came in the 73rd minute when Raphinha’s shot deflected off Raul Asencio and looped over Thibaut Courtois. Despite this, Madrid had several chances to equalize.

After Barcelona captain Frenkie de Jong was sent off, Alvaro Carreras and Raul Asencio each had golden opportunities but both were denied by goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

The result marked a historic moment, with Barcelona defeating Real Madrid in three consecutive finals for the first time, following back-to-back Supercopa wins and a Copa del Rey victory.

Madrid had their chances to win the game, having posted an expected goals (xG) total of 1.39 from their 12 shots to Barcelona's 2.6 from their 16 attempts in the game.

Garcia's goal in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time capped a crazy end to the first 45 minutes, with the young Spaniard also making his mark in his first Clasico.

At 21 years and 293 days old, Garcia became the youngest Spanish player to start and score in a Clasico since Marcos Asensio in August 2019 (21y and 207d).

"It hurts in any way, it was an even match, very competitive, exciting," Alonso added.

"You have the taste that the last two chances we had were so clear, we were close to equalising and in the end we congratulate Barca.

"A lot happened in those last 15 minutes. We had controlled well, without the ball, but we had the two clearest chances, we conceded the first goal.

"But the team showed its face. We went 2-2 and the second half was competitive. With nothing they were lucky in the goal, and we tried to equalise, but it was not to be."

For Los Blancos, they now return to Spain before finding themselves on the road again when they face second-tier side Albacete in the Copa del Rey last 16.

They also find themselves four points behind Barcelona in LaLiga, while they sit seventh in the Champions League standings with two European matchdays remaining.

"Losing a final against your opponent is never pleasant, now it's time to work for the Cup and the League," Courtois said.

"The details have been against us today, it is a period in these last months that things do not go as they should. We could have won the game perfectly.

"Nothing changes, we have to keep fighting, week after week, in La Liga, Champions League and the Cup."

News.Az