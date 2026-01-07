Real Madrid's Mbappe misses Spanish Super Cup derby with Atletico

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid’s star striker Kylian Mbappe will miss the Spanish Super Cup this week as he recovers from a knee sprain.

The French international, who is Real’s top goalscorer, was not included in the squad announced on Tuesday for the tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Mbappe was diagnosed with the injury last week and is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks. Real Madrid, managed by Xabi Alonso, face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the semifinals on Thursday, while Barcelona take on Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Alonso, under pressure following a slow start to the La Liga season with his team trailing champions Barcelona by four points, said last week that the club would “do everything we can to get him back as soon as possible.” He added, “We’re going to be pushing the deadlines; it’s very much a matter of feelings. When is as soon as possible? That’s the question. I don’t know. The Super Cup? We hope.”

Mbappe recently equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid record of 59 goals in a calendar year, scoring in their 2-0 win over Sevilla on December 20. His form stands in sharp contrast to strike partner Vinicius Junior, who scored 22 goals last season but has netted only five times across all competitions this term, failing to score since October.

