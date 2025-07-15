Amazon-backed Anthropic launches Claude AI for financial services

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anthropic, the AI startup backed by Amazon, introduced its new Claude tools tailored for financial services on Tuesday, marking a step forward in its efforts to attract enterprise clients.

The so-called Financial Analysis Solution can help financial professionals make investment decisions, analyze markets and conduct research, Anthropic said. It includes the company’s Claude 4 models, Claude Code and Claude for Enterprise with expanded usage limits, implementation support and other features, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

“Claude provides the complete platform for financial AI—from immediate deployment to custom development,” Anthropic said in a release.

As part of its new Financial Analysis Solution, Claude will get real-time access to financial information through data providers like Box, PitchBook, Databricks, S&P Global and Snowflake.

Anthropic said many of these integrations are available on Tuesday, with more to come.

Anthropic’s Financial Analysis Solution and Claude for Enterprise are available on AWS Marketplace. The company said Google Cloud Marketplace availability is coming soon.

The Amazon-backed AI startup was founded by former OpenAI research executives, and its debut product was the Claude chatbot in March 2023.

Anthropic announced its latest models, Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4, in May, roughly nine months after it rolled out its business product called Claude for Enterprise.

Anthropic’s Claude models and AI assistant have exploded in popularity as more businesses work to incorporate generative AI across marketing, sales and other customer service functions.

As of March, Anthropic closed its latest funding round at a $61.5 billion post-money valuation.

News.Az