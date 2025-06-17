Amazon, Kraft Heinz, First Solar fall premarket; Chevron and Roku rise
U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday on rising concerns about the Israel-Iran conflict, ahead of the release of key retail sales data and the start of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting, News.az reports citing Investing.
Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:
-
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock fell 0.8% after the online retail giant expanded its annual Prime Day sales event to four days from two days compared to last year. It is scheduled for July 8 through July 11 this year.
-
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) stock soared over 70% after the Financial Times reported Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) was close to buying the biotech company for up to $1.3 billion.
-
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) stock fell 0.7% after the food manufacturing company said it will remove FD&C artificial dyes from its products by the end of 2027, and will not launch any new products in the U.S. containing those ingredients.
-
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) gained around 1% each as oil prices remained elevated on the uncertainty surrounding the conflict between Israel and Iran and crude supplies.
-
Solar stocks Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) dropped sharply after the U.S. Senate’s changes to President Trump’s tax-cut bill revealed a phase-out of solar, wind and energy tax credits by 2028.
-
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) gained 4.1% and Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) rose 2.9% as nuclear power companies rose after the U.S. Senate extended credits for nuclear energy to 2036.
-
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) stock fell 0.2% after Reuters reported the iconic car manufacturer has delayed plans for its second fully-electric model that was due out in 2026 to at least 2028, because of a lack of demand for high-performance luxury EVs.
-
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock rose 2% after Loop upgraded its stance on the streaming service to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’, citing the importance of the Amazon advertising partnership.