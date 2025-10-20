Amazon web services reports recovery after global cloud outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced on Monday that it is seeing “significant signs of recovery” following a major outage that disrupted hundreds of websites and apps for more than two hours, affecting popular gaming, entertainment, and business platforms.

The outage, which began shortly after 3 a.m. Eastern Time, highlighted the vulnerability of global digital infrastructure. A single technical failure in a widely used service like AWS was enough to temporarily halt systems across the world, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

By 5:27 a.m., Amazon confirmed that most services were operational again but noted it was “working through a backlog of queued requests.” The company said engineers had been focusing on minimizing the impact and identifying the root cause of the issue, which affected 28 AWS services — particularly those in the “US-EAST-1” region.

According to the outage-tracking site DownDetector, several major platforms — including Amazon, Venmo, Hulu, and McDonald’s — experienced disruptions. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase also confirmed service interruptions linked to the AWS outage, reassuring users that “all funds are safe.”

Artificial intelligence startup Perplexity was among those affected. “The root cause is an AWS issue,” said CEO Aravind Srinivas, adding that the company was actively working on restoring services.

This latest incident underscores the growing dependence of online platforms on cloud computing infrastructure and how quickly widespread disruption can occur when a major provider experiences technical difficulties.

News.Az