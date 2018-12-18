Ambassador highlights Azerbaijan-Pakistan bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade has provided an insight into the successful history of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as he was a guest of Diplomatic Enclave program on Pakistan’s Channel TV, AZERTAC reports.

Ambassador Alizade expressed Azerbaijan's interest in boosting trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan. The diplomat stressed the importance of a number of joint projects and exhibitions, and pointed out to the growth in the bilateral trade this year.

The ambassador hailed the fact that there are about 300 Pakistani companies and businessmen operating in Azerbaijan.

Responding to a question on military cooperation between the two countries, the ambassador said it is a key priority in bilateral relations. He mentioned that suffering from terrorism and extremism, the two countries have always backed each other.

Alizade also drew the audience’s attention to the fact that Armenia occupied Azerbaijani territories and conducted a policy of ethnic cleansing, destroyed cultural and religious monuments in the seized Azerbaijani lands. He noted that Armenia has been ignoring the fair resolutions of international organizations that demand the settlement of the conflict.

