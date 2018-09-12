Ambassador: Indonesia considers Azerbaijan as its friend and partner

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Indonesia considers Azerbaijan as its friend and partner,” said Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fanani as he addressed an official reception h

He hailed relations between the two countries, and also praised the role of high-level reciprocal visits, according to AzerTag.

Husnan Bey Fanani expressed his country’s unequivocal support to Azerbaijan in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev, on behalf of the government of Azerbaijan, congratulated the people of Indonesia. He also hailed the bilateral ties between the two countries, and particularly highlighted the interparliamentary cooperation.

Touching upon the bilateral cultural ties, Minister Abulfas Garayev said the Embassy of Indonesia has held a series of cultural festivals in Azerbaijan over the past two years, which provides impetus to the strengthening of ties between the two peoples.

