Ambassador: Iranian companies are interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan

“The Iranian companies are interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan,” Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh has told journalists at the internat

Javad Jahangirzadeh said that the companies representing Russia, Turkey, Pakistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia showcase their products at the exhibition.

The Iranian diplomat commended the participation of companies representing several cities and provinces of Iran, including Tabriz, Qazvin, Gilan, and others. He said that this factor demonstrates the interest of Iranian companies specialized in various areas in cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Saying that the economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are growing year by year, Ambassador Javad Jahangirzadeh emphasized the importance of this cooperation for both countries.

News.Az

