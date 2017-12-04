Ambassador Ishanguliyev: Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are strategic partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are strategic partners,” ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Mekan Ishanguliyev has told AzerTag's correspondent.

Highlighting trade and economic relations, the ambassador said that the peoples of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan share common culture, roots and traditions.

“Geographically speaking, both countries are located on international transportation lines. The development of economic relations contributes to the growth of trade. Our relations are developing both in the fields of energy and transportation,” Ishanguliyev said.

The envoy recalled that high-level negotiations were held and numerous documents were signed during Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s visit to Azerbaijan on August 8-9 this year.

“These documents mainly provide for the development of economic and trade relations. I hope that they will contribute to the expansion of economic and trade relations between the two countries,” added Ishanguliyev.

News.Az

