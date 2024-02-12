Ambassador of Azerbaijan presenting his credentials to Prince of Monaco

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to France and the Principality of Monaco Leyla Abdullayeva presented her credentials to Prince Albert II of Monaco, News.az reports.

Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva conveyed greetings from President Ilham Aliyev to Prince Albert II. He also informed the Prince of Monaco about the construction work and development strategy being carried out in the country after Azerbaijan liberated its territories from occupation. Regarding bilateral relations, the ambassador stated that our country is interested in developing relations and emphasized the presence of great potential in this direction.

At the meeting, attention was drawn to the importance of further development of bilateral relations in the future.

Prince Albert II of Monaco asked to convey sincere greetings, friendship and good wishes to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He stated that he was interested in intensifying the development of relations between the two countries.

News.Az