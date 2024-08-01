Ambassador: Paris 2024 will be the most successful Olympics for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, expressed confidence in the success of the Azerbaijani athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics, highlighting their recent achievements.

"We believe that Paris 2024 will be the most successful Olympics for Azerbaijan," Abdullayeva stated to reporters.Her remarks came after judoka Zelym Kotsoiev won a gold medal and boxer Alfonso Dominguez secured a bronze."Today holds special significance for us. In addition to Zelym Kotsoiev’s gold medal in judo, Alfonso Dominguez brought home a bronze in boxing. We feel immense pride. Our athletes know that the entire Azerbaijani nation stands behind them. We believe that Paris 2024 will be our most successful Olympics," she said.

