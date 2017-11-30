Ambassador: Reports on possible resumption of air communication between Turkey and Armenia are not true

The reports on the possible resumption of air communication between Turkey and Armenia are untrue, said Ercan Ozoral, the Turkish Ambassador to Baku, APA reports.

According to the ambassador, he spoke on this issue with the head of the airline: "He said he did not make such a statement. These messages are wrong, they are not true. "

Note that Turkish Anadolu agency referring to the head of the Turkish Airlines airline Ilker Ajdi, on November 24 stated about the possible resumption of direct air communication between Turkey and Armenia.

