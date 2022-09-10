Ambassador visits Turkish Martyrdom in Gobustan district (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci visited the Turkish Martyrdom in Gobustan district, the ambassador said on his Twitter account, News.az reports.

"If there is one who dies for the land, then it is the homeland. They fought heroically on all fronts of Anatolia for independence and sovereignty and fled for the independence struggle of fraternal Azerbaijan. On the 104th anniversary of the arrival of the Caucasian Islamic Army in Azerbaijan, we are in the spiritual presence of our heroic martyrs,” the ambassador stated.

News.Az