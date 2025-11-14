American Airlines flight carrying 4 congressmen makes emergency landing in Kansas - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An American Airlines flight carrying four members of Congress was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City on Wednesday night due to a disruptive passenger onboard.

Representatives Greg Stanton, Eli Crane, Andy Biggs, and Paul Gosar — all traveling from Phoenix to Washington, D.C. — were on the aircraft when the incident occurred, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The flight had been underway for more than two and a half hours and was well into its route when the pilot diverted to Kansas City International Airport.

Details of the passenger’s actions remain unclear, but the disturbance was significant enough for the crew to request an unscheduled landing. When police boarded the plane and escorted the woman off, she shouted to passengers, “Sorry folks, you live in a fascist state,” according to video recorded by someone onboard.

The four lawmakers, who all represent districts in Arizona — Stanton a Democrat and Crane, Biggs, and Gosar Republicans — were not involved in the incident and appeared to simply be traveling on the same commercial flight.

After arriving at the gate in Kansas City, local police removed the woman from the aircraft. American Airlines later confirmed that the flight departed again shortly afterward and continued safely to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C.

The airline did not provide additional information about the woman’s behavior, confirming only that her actions were disruptive enough to require an emergency landing hundreds of miles off course. Her shouted remarks suggested her outburst may have been politically motivated.

So far, none of the lawmakers have issued public comments about the incident. It also remains unclear whether the woman will face criminal charges or be restricted from future travel with American Airlines.

